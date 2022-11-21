Tomorrow’s Birthday(11/22/22). Love, fun and romance ignite this year. Consistent communication pays rich rewards. A spiritual epiphany reveals autumn possibilities, before winter reminds you to prioritize health, work and fitness. Fall in love again next spring, before summer transitions prompt introspection and reflection. Follow your heart.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging. 



