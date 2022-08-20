Tomorrow’s Birthday.(08/21/22). Investigations reveal possibilities this year. Together, steady actions win extra benefits. Resolve summer creative or romantic challenges for fun autumn delights with family and your sweetheart. Winter winds push friends in new directions before springtime turbo boosts your career. Savor delightful adventures and discoveries.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Manage practical details with creative projects. Edit and revise. Distill thoughts to their basic essence. Eliminate unnecessary parts. Shape, mold and craft. Reinforce foundations.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Energize lucrative efforts and increase the haul. Focus on practical priorities. Abandon illusions. Avoid financial discussions. Actions speak louder than words. Generate resources.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take advantage of a lucky break to advance a personal project. Focus on practical priorities. Abandon an illusion. Misunderstandings abound. Clarify directions carefully.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Slow down and get quiet to think. Organize plans, schedules and spaces. Practical actions get satisfying results. Turn on some good solitude music.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Pull together with friends, allies and teammates for common gain. Advance a community cause with direct action. To stand for success, show up.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re attracting professional attention. Focus on practical priorities. Avoid distractions or illusions. Prepare your presentation. Dress for the cameras. Punctuate high performance with enthusiasm.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Manage practical details for your educational exploration. Check reservations, schedules and logistics. Send applications and confirm reservations. Make long-distance connections. Plot your course.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Monitor shared financial accounts for growth. Stick with reliable connections. Avoid scams, illusions or tricks. Turn down risky business. Collaborate for practical objectives.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Focus on practicalities with your partner. Talk is cheap; back up words with action. Patiently advance. Negotiate to refine plans and then exceed expectations.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Prioritize health and work. Ignore gossip, rumors or lies. Take one step after another. Practice physical routines. Recharge with a walk in the park.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Love is the bottom line. Listen to your heart. Don’t fall for a trick. It's a bad time to gamble. Enjoy familiar company.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Home is where your heart is. Focus on making a lasting improvement. Strengthen foundational domestic systems. Deepen family connections. Group efforts bear fruit.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
