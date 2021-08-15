Tomorrow’s Birthday. (08/16/21). This year favors romance and partnership. Deepen connections with consistent attention and shared contribution. Friends brighten the summertime, before autumn reveals new professional directions. Creativity, fun and romance illuminates this winter, inspiring springtime’s rising career status. Your collaboration ages like fine wine.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your research and educational path could seem blocked or stuck. Strengthen the basics. Reinforce structural elements. Follow rules and instructions carefully. Diplomacy works.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Persistence pays off. Navigate delays or obstacles. You get more with honey than you do with vinegar. Steady action gets results. Collaborate to get farther.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your partner may require delicate negotiations. Make adjustments. Adapt around a barrier. Avoid arguments. Keep things simple. Take it easy and relax together.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Finesse the details. Practice technique and form. Slow to break down the tricky parts. Home centers and grounds you. Prioritize health and wellness.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Romantic plans could fall flat. Distractions and obstacles line the path. Misunderstandings spark with little provocation. Patiently clarify. Maintain humor and compassion. Listen generously.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Domestic projects could present complications. Let go of a preconception. You can find the resources needed. Defer gratification. Frugality pays off. Make repairs.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Communications could misfire. Deliveries could be delayed. Stay connected and patiently clarify. You can see what wasn’t working. Turn on the charm and charisma.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Profits are available, with potential hurdles to leap. Have faith in your own abilities, even if you don’t know how. Vision statements inspire action.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Nurture yourself. You may feel sensitive. Avoid noise or hassle. An obstacle could deviate your path. Reach out to friends. Your networks hold solutions.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Rest and recharge. Tempers may be short. Focus on basic work responsibilities. Avoid conflicts of interest or controversy. Learn from an experienced mentor.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Lead by example. Delays, misunderstandings or controversy could challenge a team project. Keep your cool in a heated situation. Provide diplomacy. Reach out.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Schedule carefully. Professional barriers could delay. Analyze the basic structure. Collaborate with your partner to find solutions. Plug financial leaks. Patiently build your project.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.