Tomorrow’s Birthday.(01/19/23). Family fortunes blossom this year. Generate growing cash flow with reliable, disciplined routines. Your shifting heart rediscovers love this winter, inviting renovations and a sweet domestic springtime. Dance around summer social challenges, before your work earns acclaim next autumn. Positive change starts at home.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Consider unusual professional projects. Let things unfold naturally. Some aspects aren’t ready yet. Listen, observe and monitor developments. Discuss potential, opportunities and possibilities.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Travel beckons; monitor conditions carefully and go when safe. Investigate options. Consider unorthodox solutions to a problem. Discover exciting explorations and their treasures.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Look to the future. Build savings despite a shared financial challenge. Discover unexpected income potential. Cut waste and conserve resources. Increase efficiency and ease.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Reserve judgment or determinations. The opposition holds out. It could get tense. Maintain diplomacy and wait for developments. Prioritize partnership. When aligned, advance together.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Slow for the tricky sections. Watch for pitfalls. Physical barriers are temporary. Nurture your health and wellness. Don’t rush into anything. Rest and consider.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Romantic dreams and realities don’t match. Keep a sense of humor. Have fun with people you love. Count your blessings. Discover beauty, goodness and love.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Talk with family about the domestic improvements you'd like. You can see what doesn’t work. Take advantage of a lucky opportunity to develop plans.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Let creative inspiration draw you in a completely different direction. A barrier can reveal hidden opportunities. Find an unusual solution to a puzzle.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Lucrative opportunities abound. Maintain momentum with existing responsibilities while nurturing new seedlings. Assess conditions and address what's missing for thriving. Consider the big picture.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Consider long-term ambitions. Discuss personal dreams, plans and strategies with trusted friends and advisors. What do you want now? Advance causes near your heart.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take a pause to reflect and consider. Outside changes could impact your situation. Review plans and adapt as needed. Rest, recharge and prepare.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Friends bring the spice. Share something delicious with people you love and respect. Support each other with challenges. Cheer the triumphs. Make interesting new connections.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone