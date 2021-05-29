Tomorrow’s Birthday. (05/30/21). Study, explore and investigate this year. Consistent, disciplined focus wins sweet reward. Navigating tricky waters with your partner this spring leads to summer confidence and power. Winter transformation and transitions inspire dreams and plans, before romance and partnership flower. Learn, practice and discover.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Teamwork can achieve victorious results. Share resources and information. Collaboration can get exciting. Advance for a common dream. Fortune follows initiative and coordinated action.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Stumble upon interesting career opportunities in your social networks and public conversations. Your professional influence grows along with your reliable track record.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Investigate new possibilities. Research your subject at a deeper level. Dig up buried treasure. Share your discoveries to realize the potential you see.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Manage shared finances for growth. Discover new profit potential. Coordinate responses. Confirm intuition with data. Invest in a shared dream with energized contribution.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Connect and collaborate. Your hearts are aligned for common purpose. Push to advance a dream. Take advantage of a lucky break. Creativity sparks alight.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Physical efforts can get farther than expected. Steady practice builds strength and energy. Rely on time for yourself. Nurture mind, body and spirit.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Relax and enjoy fun with family and someone who sets your heart aflutter. Romantic conditions flower. Discover unexpected creativity and beauty. Share sweet moments.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Savor domestic bliss. Advance a household or garden project for dreamy results. Relax with good stories and tea. Share delicious family favorites and relax.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Practice creative skills and talents. Write, sketch and record your ideas. You can solve an intellectual puzzle. Articulate the underlying vision or mission statement.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Lucrative possibilities can develop into gold. Get terms in writing. Follow through on promises made. Catch prospective markets with clever ideas and playful connections.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Enjoy the spotlight. Launch a personal project. Your work is gaining respect. Your charms cannot be denied. Dreams come true with focus and dedication.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Guard time for private reflection and dreaming. Peaceful settings invite creativity. Discover impracticalities in your plan and adapt. Contemplate your next moves before advancing.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.