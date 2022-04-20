Tomorrow’s Birthday. (04/21/22). Grow and expand your career this year. Steady action and coordination develop bold professional plans. Self-discovery blooms this spring, perhaps influencing summer collaborative changes. Harvest autumn romance and partnership together, setting the stage for a new winter personal phase. Enjoy rising success, status and influence.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Find another route to fulfill a professional dream. Watch for a lucky break and grab it. Learn new tricks. Your work is gaining respect.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Stretch your wings. Imagine dreamy destinations. Explore a subject of your fascination. Investigate options and clues. Research leads you in a lucky direction.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Opposites attract. Apply your diverse skills to tackle shared financial responsibilities. Do the task that your partner dislikes. Work together for ease and efficiency.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Explore a mutual attraction. Investigate a dreamy situation. Negotiate with your partner to refine the plan. Energize actions for a matter of the heart.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Get your heart pumping! Physical action gets stellar results. Practice your moves. Aim for excellence. Balance work with pleasure. Go for the gold.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Actions speak louder than words. Get creative. Practice your artistry. Express your heart. A beautiful possibility sings to you. Share it with someone special.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Make a domestic change you’ve been longing for. Home and family take priority. Clean and organize something delicious. Fulfill a dreamy possibility.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You can solve a creative puzzle. Add detail to basic sketches. Edit and refine outlines and statements. Discover new possibilities. Make an important connection.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Look for lucrative opportunities and find them. Changes reveal hidden gems. Advance an exciting passion project. You can get the resources you need.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re especially fortunate. Grab a chance to advance a personal dream. Abandon expectations or doubts. For new results, try something new. Go for it.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Shut out the noise and bustle. Find a peaceful spot to think and plan. Review, edit and organize. Nature restores you. Private rituals recharge.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Connect with friends and share support. Your team might even win. Contribute and participate to increase the odds. Strategize and coordinate. Link arms.
