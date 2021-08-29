Tomorrow’s Birthday. (08/30/21). Grow physical strength and energy this year. Build higher performance with regular fitness routines. Professional status rises this summer, before autumn travel and study plans change. Home and family come together this winter, developing into spring exploration, wandering and wondering. Health is worth more than gold.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Rely on partnership and collaboration over about three weeks, with Mercury in Libra. Your sweetheart has great ideas. Grow new creative collaborations and connections.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Prioritize health and vitality, with Mercury in Libra. Streamline routines and practices over the next three weeks. Simplify tasks. Put your heart into your work.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re especially attractive and charming, with Mercury in Libra. Creative communications flower. Beautify the presentation. Talk about what you love. Express your heart.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Consensus comes together naturally. It’s getting easier to communicate with family over three weeks, with Mercury in Libra. Discuss and plan desired domestic upgrades.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Write, create and share, with Mercury in Libra for three weeks. Present a persuasive case with heart. Communicate a well-balanced perspective. Your audience is growing.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Profitable ideas abound. Creative work pays well, with Mercury in Libra. Develop new income sources over three weeks. Make valuable connections in conversation.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re especially brilliant and clever, with Mercury in your sign. Creativity flourishes. Determine what you want and ask for it. Talk about what you love.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Listen to your inner voice. Plan, write and research, with Mercury in Libra for three weeks. Private settings foster creativity and productivity. Lay low.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Profit through social interaction, with Mercury in Libra. Crowdsource solutions over the next three weeks. Collaborate with friends and allies. Together, you’re especially powerful.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Gain professional influence, with Mercury in Libra. New career opportunities arise. Public communication can benefit your status. Share your experiences. Contribute your unique perspective.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Explore fascinations and curiosities. Expand territory, with Mercury in Libra for three weeks. Ask probing questions. Participate in a larger conversation. Inquire into a mystery.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Financial conversations with your partner generate solutions, with Mercury in Libra for three weeks. Revise budgets and plans. Invest for home and family.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.