Tomorrow’s Birthday. (02/06/22). This is your personal inspiration year. Disciplined practices can realize your wildest dreams. Friends light up your winter, before springtime inspires home renovation. Summer professional changes lead to an exciting career surge next autumn. Your status and influence are on the rise.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Go for a lucrative opportunity. Fortune favors your own initiative. A push now can be especially productive. Do the homework to maximize profit potential.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Let go of an old trepidation to advance a personal dream. Grab a lucky break when it appears. Rely on disciplined preparation for lasting benefit.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Review plans and clarify. Envision a possibility realized. Draw upon hidden resources. Others admire your courage. Consider things from a higher perspective. Prioritize practicalities.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Friends energize you. Teamwork can realize a common dream. Follow a strong leader. Go for distance rather than speed. Resupply locally. Deepen community connections.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take advantage of a lucky professional break. Follow up on a hot lead. Make your pitch. Determination pays. You’re building a reputation for excellence.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Educational opportunities open new prospects. Classes and webinars reveal the back story, tricks and techniques. Connect with your subject at a deeper level.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Action and initiative today can get profitable. Collaborate for shared gain. A prize lies within reach. Confidence rises with results generated. Go for the gold.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Compromise and share the load to get farther, faster. Physical magnetism is part of the fun. Change direction intuitively. Give in to a romantic dream.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Action gets results. Profit from meticulous attention to detail. Practice routines for perfection. Take extra measures for health and safety. Slow until ready.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Your luck is on the rise, especially regarding romance and matters of the heart. Advance a passionate cause. Relax and enjoy people that you love.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Enjoy a practical domestic phase. Make lasting improvements with soap, water and elbow grease. Beautify your surroundings. Add cozy touches, delicious flavors and fragrances.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Good news travels fast. Write, research and process. Articulate your views. Creative communication projects flourish. Connect the puzzle pieces. Consider consequences and express possibilities.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column.