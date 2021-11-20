Tomorrow’s Birthday. (11/21/21). Write your own story this year. Consistent, disciplined practices lead to satisfying results. Autumn changes lead to winter epiphanies. Take your health and fitness to new levels next spring, before taking a summer pause for reflection. By next autumn, inspiration sparks anew. Express your heart.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — This month, with the Sun in Sagittarius, it’s easier to explore. Shift attention toward educational or philosophical matters. Expand your sphere of influence.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Focus on managing resources this month. Handle legal, tax or insurance matters. It’s easier to make money with your partner. Collaborate for shared prizes.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Begin a new partnership phase this month under the Sagittarius Sun. Slow to enjoy the view. Your collaboration sparkles and shines. Rely on each other.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Rely on your team to advance. This month favors taking action for your work, health and fitness. Balance a busy schedule with restorative practices.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Focus on professional priorities. Apply artistry to your efforts. You’re especially lucky in love this month. Strengthen a connection of the heart. Beauty recharges you.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Renovate your place to adjust to new conditions this month, with the Sun in Sagittarius. Make practical upgrades and repairs. Share domestic joys with family.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Manage practical financial details. Stay connected with your networks and keep communication channels open. Get the message out this month under the Sagittarius Sun.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Align on priorities with your partner. It’s easier to make money this month. The Sun in Sagittarius favors income and financial growth with steady action.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Maintain fitness and wellness routines for growing strength and confidence. You have a natural advantage, with the Sun in your sign. Grow with consistent practice.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Relax and enjoy a contemplative phase. Catch up on old business and projects this month under the Sagittarius Sun. Recharge with privacy, peace and nature.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Domestic comforts restore you. Make valuable social connections. You’re especially popular and effective with groups this month. Your team is hot. Friends accomplish more together.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Explore ideas, techniques and tricks. Step into a professional spotlight this month, with the Sun in Sagittarius. Your status and influence are on the rise.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.