Tomorrow’s Birthday (09/11/23)Widen your horizons this year. Reliable, coordinated collaboration builds partnership. Money comes easily this autumn so stash some for later, as winter complications may redirect your educational plans. Budget for extra springtime expenses, before summer cash flows into shared accounts. Make fascinating long-distance connections.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging. 



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?