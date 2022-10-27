Tomorrow’s Birthday.(10/28/22). Prioritize physical practices for growth this year. Prioritize home and family with regular routines and loving care. Harvest autumn silver and gold for help with shared winter shortfalls. Coordination leads to shared victory, and deeper collaboration around summer financial challenges. Gain strength, endurance and coordination.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Adventure beckons. Discipline can realize a dream. Some roads and doors are blocked. Try another route. Gentle persuasion works better than force.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Review reserves and coordinate financial strategies. Wait for better conditions to buy, sell or sign contracts. Store provisions. Find what you need nearby.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Negotiate your way through minor adjustments with your partner. Listen to suggestions. Reserve judgment. Don’t push. Reinforce basic commonalities. Share the load.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Prioritize health, vitality and safety. Guard against impulsive behavior. Watch your step and stick to the stable path. Stick to basic routines and practices.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Keep practicing. Strengthen foundations for romance. Play for the fun of it. Avoid controversy or jealousies. Connect with your own creativity, passions and talents.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Keep domestic systems in operation. Make repairs before something breaks. Clarify communications to avoid arguments. Have patience with a hothead; potentially yourself. Relax.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Reinforce the basics with creative communication projects. You're especially clever. Determine what's wanted. Exercise restraint. Avoid waste. Edit, clarify and simplify. Less is more.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Get imaginative without extra risk. Adapt around a financial challenge. There could be competition or delays. Learn from another point of view. Stay in communication.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re especially strong and creative. Complications could arise but it's nothing you can't handle. Allow extra time in the schedule. Patience saves time and stress.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Rest and recuperate. Take care of yourself before caring for others. Find a peaceful spot to think and plan. Find ways around obstacles.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Reinforce and strengthen social connections. Avoid crowds, noise or chaos. Focus on a team project. Fulfill your part of a group effort. Participate together.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Solve a professional challenge. Guard against technical glitches. Expect delays. Patience at work saves time, money and trouble. Profit from a cool temper.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
