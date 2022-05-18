Tomorrow’s Birthday. (05/19/22). Expand through thoughtful planning this year. Energize your career with determination and consistent action. Personal victories sweeten the springtime, before a summer challenge affects your partnership. Fall in love again this autumn. Find support with a personal decision next winter. Savor peaceful reflections. Invent possibilities.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Discover new professional opportunities in conversation. You hear about a lucky break. Make an important connection. Don’t share unfinished work. Polish your sales pitch.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Learn from experience. Don’t dash off before doing the homework. Travel conditions may be unstable. Work smarter. Study with an expert. Investigate new possibilities.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Collaborate to manage financial obligations. Have faith. Envision and budget to prioritize what’s important. Increase efficiency to reduce waste. Come up with solutions together.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Advance a shared dream with your partner. Despite obstacles, you’re building something valuable together. Discover new opportunities in conversation. Reaffirm commitments and promises.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Physical action gets results. Envision the results you want. Plot the steps to take. Talk with a trusted expert. Find simple solutions in conversation.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Relax. Don’t worry about troubles. Dream and speculate. How would you love things to go? Imagine perfection. Share possibilities. Create your own good luck.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Domestic beautification projects satisfy. Clean, organize and delete clutter. Do laundry. Make a change you’ve been wanting. Solutions arise in conversation. Prioritize family.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Polish a diamond in the rough. You can see the potential. It requires physical effort to realize your creative vision. Discover new ideas from others.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You can make the money for unexpected expenses. Wheel and deal. Connect and share. Come up with valuable solutions. Find what’s needed in your networks.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Maintain your advantage. Put in a correction and advance a passion project. Realize your vision with help from friends. Talk about the possibilities you see.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — The action is behind the scenes. Get especially productive in soothing privacy. Listen to your dreams. Revise plans to include new possibilities. Coordinate arrangements.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Share what you’re learning. Have fun with friends. Teamwork can produce a victory. Group collaboration reveals useful solutions. Take new territory together.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.