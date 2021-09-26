Tomorrow’s Birthday. (09/27/21). Lead with your heart this year. Consistent attention nurtures, deepens and strengthens loving bonds. Autumn’s financial challenges lead to a winter of good news, connections and creativity. Collaborative efforts profit with springtime prosperity, especially handy for summer expenses. Love is your superpower.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take care with communications, with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Launch creative projects later. Clarify misunderstandings immediately. Edit and review carefully. Plan and prepare.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Monitor cash flow closely. Allow extra time for travel, transport, invoices and collections, with Libra Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Review financial records and budgets.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Upgrade your brand and identity, with Mercury retrograde in your sign. Upgrade styles. Reaffirm commitments. Edit communications closely. Invent new possibilities.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Avoid misunderstandings, with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Revise and refine messages. Delays or breakdowns could disrupt. Keep mechanical equipment repaired. Reestablish old bonds.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Practice makes perfect with team activities over three weeks, with Mercury retrograde. Nurture old friends and connections. Have patience and humor with communication snafus.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Review professional data closely, with Mercury retrograde. Misunderstandings could cause delays. Guard against communication breakdowns for three weeks. Backup hard drives and archives.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Make educational plans and itineraries over the next three weeks for later travels, with Mercury retrograde. Communicate carefully. Keep confidences and secrets. Make your deadlines.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Double-check financial data over the next three weeks, with Mercury retrograde. Pay bills. Secure what you’ve gained. Review statements and account activity for errors.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Develop shared goals with a partner. Resolve misunderstandings, with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Support each other through breakdowns. Regroup and go again.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Patiently persist. Delays, misunderstandings or mistakes could frustrate your work and health over three weeks, with Mercury retrograde. Slow down to get done faster.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Romantic overtures could backfire over the next three weeks, with Libra Mercury retrograde. Clarify misunderstandings right away. Find your sense of humor, and reconnect.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Sort papers, photos and possessions. Review domestic plans, with Libra Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Repair appliances and backup files. Upgrade household infrastructure.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column.