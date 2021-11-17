Tomorrow’s Birthday. (11/18/21). This year favors home and family. Apply consistent efforts for satisfying domestic projects. Overcome autumn obstacles with your partner, before income surges this winter. Creative collaboration gets fun next spring, leading to summertime personal revelations. Connect with your people and places at a deeper level.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow wis an 8 — Grab a lucky financial break. Gain more than expected. Health and friends are your true wealth. Money comes in handy too. Accept a gift.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You can get what you need. A personal project develops naturally. Someone shares their perfect gift. Accept it graciously. New possibilities stretch old boundaries.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Listen to intuition. Carve out private time to recharge. Accept the support that’s offered. Make plans and schedules. Let your mind wander into daydreaming.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Friends keep you on the right track. Share support through tricky waters. Keep agreements and promises. Forge lasting bonds together. Play with your dream team.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Imagine your dream job. Watch for lucky breaks. Draw upon hidden resources. Wheel and deal. Get promises in writing. Trust, but verify. Envision perfection.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Expand your territory. Friends can help you make a dreamy connection. Research and network. Learn from others who have been there. Imagine the possibilities.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Invest in success. Good time to ask for money. Set work aside until later. That includes more paperwork, too. Finish up old business. Accept the support that’s offered.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Love and partnership deepen through shared challenges. Discuss dreams and ideas. Find common threads of passion. Discover collaborative opportunities hidden under recent changes.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Health and work challenges give you a new appreciation for what you have. Slow to reorient your direction. Unexpected opportunities reveal new potential.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Romantic fantasies can fade with a demanding situation. Focus on practical priorities. Love knocks on your door when least expected. Accept a delightful gift.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Prioritize domestic arts, repairs and needs. Ask family about their dreams, ambitions and visions. Share your own. What could be possible? Together, you’re stronger.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You’re especially persuasive now. Discuss desires. Clarify obscure messages. Accept a creative assignment. Compose, draw, or write your ideas. Capture a clever concept.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.