Tomorrow’s Birthday. (04/17/22). Get social to grow this year. Consistent team participation generates powerful rewards. Springtime cash flow surges can contribute to summer family finances. Shared resources rebound next autumn, supporting your own financial condition. Collaborate for common gain. Friends are the spice of life.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Patiently collaborate with your partner for shared interests. There’s money to be made; don’t waste time with silly arguments. Take advantage of profitable conditions.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take action for love. Words can fall short. Push to realize a shared dream. Collaboration flowers naturally. Forgive and clarify misunderstandings. Kindle some romance.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Focus on health and vitality. Physical action gets results. Practice your moves and reap the rewards in extra energy, grace, strength and ease.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Fall in love all over again. Someone is saying nice things about you. Talk about passions, dreams and curiosities. Make an important connection.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your home and family have your attention. Talk about how you’d love things to go. Listen to what others want. Clean and rearrange.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You’re especially brilliant. Study new developments. Enjoy fascinating conversations and ideas. Make interesting connections. Consider all points of view. Make a persuasive case.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Your actions can get especially lucrative. Communicate to resolve a challenge. Talk about dreams, passions and possibilities. Advance for an enticing prize.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take charge for the results you want. A lucky break is ripe for the plucking. Prepare for the cameras. Polish your style and look.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Find a private spot to listen to your own thoughts. Creative muses sing to you. You’re sensitive and imaginative. Notice the emotional undercurrent.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Confer with friends and allies. Talk about what you love. You’re especially persuasive. Invite participation and collaborate with your crew. Teamwork produces valuable results.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Prepare for a professional test or challenge. The more you complete, the more you gain. Do the work behind the scenes to ensure success.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Get adventurous. Your exploration reveals a lucky opportunity. Stick to practical objectives. Make valuable connections. Try the road less traveled. Investigate interesting possibilities.
