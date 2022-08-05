Tomorrow’s Birthday. (08/06/22). Reach out for the territory ahead this year. Accomplish dreams with steady coordination in partnership. Summer creative or romantic challenges inspire autumn fun, passion and family connection. Social challenges next winter lead to a springtime rise in professional status. Expand your knowledge, understanding and skills.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Advance your educational journey. Handle logistical details. It may not be exciting, sexy or fun. Do the homework to prepare to realize your long-term objectives.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Review family resources and collaborate to surmount a temporary financial hurdle. Increase organization. Cut unnecessary expenses. Go for substance over symbolism. Minimize risks.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Collaborate to clean messes, domestic or otherwise. Discuss concerns and potential solutions. Shared dreams keep you close. Contribute together to make things happen.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Proceed with caution. Prioritize physical health and well-being. Avoid an accident or injury. Others may demand quick action. Ensure safety first. Focus on your work.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Romantic or creative plans may not go as expected. Schedule or reschedule carefully. Some clean-up is required. It could get interesting. Patiently listen.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Clean domestic messes. Clarify and simplify. Avoid arguments or misunderstandings. Keep household systems running. Defer gratification when needed. Find and implement clever solutions.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Miscommunications abound. Talk is cheap. Don’t believe everything that you hear. Verify data with multiple reliable sources. Patiently restore order to a chaotic situation.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Profits are available. You may need to make a mess to create your larger vision. Quick action can win a prize. Provide excellence. Exceed expectations.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Personal projects have your attention. Creative blocks or other obstacles could distract. When stuck, take a break. Shower or go for a walk.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Rest and recuperate. Avoid noise, chaos or crowds. Recharge with good music. Reorganize and adjust plans for current conditions. Savor relaxing self care rituals.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Team efforts could seem disorganized. Tempers may be short. Avoid risky business. Play by the rules. Simplify. Keep your agreements. Listen more than speaking.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Prepare for inspection. A professional deadline approaches. Polish the rough edges of your presentation. Get your data in order. Provide extra care and attention.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
