Tomorrow’s Birthday. (03/25/22). Connect with friends to grow this year. Build something wonderful together with discipline and time. Catching a rise in springtime income, and contributing to shared ventures this summer, allows an autumn surge for joint accounts that can cushion winter shortfalls. Develop shared passions.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — A formidable professional barrier blocks the path. Challenge your own beliefs. Listen to intuition. Monitor the situation. Unusual solutions can work. Try something new.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Review the map before forging ahead. Monitor conditions in real time to avoid traffic, delays or pitfalls. Choose the simplest plan. Consider unusual ideas.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Contribute to a rainy-day fund. Grow a cushion for unexpected expenses. Collaborate to navigate tricky waters. Take advantage of a hidden opportunity.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Patience with your partner pays extra benefits. Let go of old baggage. Consider the bigger picture. A sense of humor is worth time and money.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Find ways to surpass a physical barrier. Prioritize health and avoid risky business. Discover solutions from experts and advisors. Consider innovative ideas. Learn new tricks.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — A separation or other obstacle could prevent romance. Listen to intuition. Take advantage of an unexpected opportunity to connect with someone you love.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Domestic changes help you adapt with a challenge. Rearrange things so they work better. Try something new. Repairs and upgrades improve daily experiences.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You can solve an intellectual puzzle. Follow clues where they lead. The truth gets revealed. Discover solutions in unexpected places. Share discoveries far and wide.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Come up with innovative ways around financial delays or complications. Postpone unnecessary expenses for now. Find unexpected savings and valuable solutions.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Self-doubt can creep in when least expected. Don’t indulge in your own negative monolog about yourself. Get into dialogue. Talk with people who love you.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Enjoy a pensive phase. Peaceful privacy supports you to process, study and contemplate. Old assumptions get challenged. Adjust plans. Strike out in a new direction.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Complications could change group plans. Reschedule meetings if needed, or go digital. Find an innovative solution around an unexpected deviation. Share with friends.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.