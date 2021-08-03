Tomorrow’s Birthday. (08/04/21). Collaboration is your golden key this year. Disciplined, steady coordination strengthens your partnership. Your team wins this summer, before a professional shift redirects your autumn plans. Falling in love again this winter inspires your career to flower next spring. You’re especially powerful together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Beautify your space for dreamy results. Listen to intuition. New facts dispel old fears. Clean messes and make repairs. Love finds a way.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Study, read and research. Write, craft and share. Communication channels are wide open. News reveals positive changes and possibilities. Adapt them into your story.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You can find what you need. Fulfill lucrative orders. Profits flow; keep your balance positive. Maintain an advantage. Draw upon hidden resources. Invest in success.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re especially charming and attractive. Use your confidence and charisma for good. Watch for and then grab a lucky break. Pursue a personal dream.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Enjoy peaceful, private productivity. Complete projects. Consider the past and future. Contemplate mysteries and wonderings. Meditate on desired directions, options and possibilities. Craft plans.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Teamwork gets lovely results. Collaborate to take advantage of unexpected opportunities. A shared dream clarifies as you affirm it to each other. Advance boldly together.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re attracting important attention. Abandon old fears. Smile for the cameras. Discuss areas of passion, interest and connection. Professional projects develop in conversation.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Expand your territory. Take new ground. Discover views outside of your own bubble. Learn from loved ones and trusted allies. Study and investigate the facts.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Collaborate to grow joint assets, investments and accounts. Manage insurance, legal or financial affairs. Build your fortunes together. Carefully nurture your nest egg.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Negotiate and compromise. Pull together to take advantage of unplanned opportunities. Provide loving support and it returns multiplied. Collaboration reveals satisfying gifts.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Focus on physical performance. Maintain healthy practices. Exercise energizes you. Put your heart into your work. Demand is on the rise. You’ve got this.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Love feeds your spirit. Listen to mood, intuition and unspoken communications. Kindle romance. Savor dear people and have fun together. Discover unexpected beauty.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.