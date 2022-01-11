Tomorrow’s Birthday. (01/12/22). Stewardship grows your resources this year. Regular contribution, care and attention build prosperity. Winter illuminates the fresh inspiration that feeds a romantic, entertaining and creative springtime. Share support and reconnect hearts with friends over summer’s social changes, strengthening bonds for autumn celebrations. Passion gets profitable.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Tomorrow is an 8: Creativity thrives on discipline today. Stick to practical priorities, one step at a time. Distractions and illusions abound. Ignore them and keep writing.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Tomorrow is a 8: Today is an 8 — Generate positive cash flow. Stick to basics. Go for concrete results and get them. Let others know what you’re up to. Make an interesting offer.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Tomorrow is an 9: You can have whatever results you’re willing to make happen. Disciplined efforts and open communication are a winning combination. Follow your own drummer.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Tomorrow is an 6: Find a quiet spot to get lost in thought or a good book. Consider upcoming plans and possibilities. Schedule and prepare carefully. Rest and recharge.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Tomorrow is an 8: Friends have the answer you’re looking for. Ask your networks for solutions and monitor the chat. Rely on trusted allies. Support others as you can.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Tomorrow is an 8: Consider professional opportunities carefully. Focus on practicalities and foundational aspects. Discuss ideas with a trusted mentor. Learn through another’s experience. Listen for the gold.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Tomorrow is an 8: Study the options. Develop ideas with traction or potential. Disciplined efforts behind the scenes realize your educational objectives. Do the reading. Research and write.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Today is a 8: Work with your partner to keep your cash flow positive. Work out budgets and align on large purchases. Invest in quality, without wasting resources.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Tomorrow is a 8: Support and be supported through a challenge. A partnership eases the load. Weed out fact from fantasy. Discuss, plan and get in action. Synchronize.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Tomorrow is an 8: Physical action gets results. Keep your objectives in mind. Slow for sharp corners. Avoid time-wasting distractions, pitfalls and risky trails. Practice the basics.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Tomorrow is an 8: Relax and have fun with someone interesting. Things may not go as planned. Clean messes as you go. Disciplined efforts and good conversation score. Attention to details pays off.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Tomorrow is an 7: Domestic matters take priority. Clear clutter, make repairs and manage household tasks. Brighten a room or two. Connect with family over something delicious.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.