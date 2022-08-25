Tomorrow’s Birthday. (08/26/22). Shared fortunes rise naturally this year. Steady physical routines build energy, strength and endurance. Renovation requires messes and disruption this summer, before sweet autumn gatherings at your place. Adjust to winter professional challenges, before springtime research reveals valuable treasure. Collaborate to grow financial strength.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Slow to adjust to changing conditions. Prioritize health and safety. Don’t overdo things. Nurture yourself. Balance physical activity with rest and good food.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Adapt around a romantic barrier. Strengthen foundational support structures. Wait for better conditions to advance. Let go of old baggage. Begin a new phase.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — One domestic phase ends as another begins. Gentle pressure works better than force. Adapt around recent changes. Listen and learn. Share family support.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Reach a creative turning point. Take a pause to reassess where you’ve been and what’s ahead. Shift plans around unexpected news. Share and respond.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Consider options to resolve a challenge with your partner. Share support when needed. For new results, say something new. Begin a new partnership phase.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — A personal transition unfolds. Reject sketchy schemes in favor of practical solutions. Look before leaping. Consider possibilities. Listen to people who love you.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Lay low and take it easy. Avoid noise, chaos and traffic. Sit somewhere peaceful. Consider recent changes and adapt plans. Imagine an inspiring possibility.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Social changes or challenges affect friends and teams. Share your appreciation for those moving on, and welcome new recruits. Practice diplomacy and tact.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You may be affected by changes higher up. Something doesn’t work as expected. Adapt professional plans to suit the market. Adjust toward interesting opportunities.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — New realities come to light along your educational journey. What you're learning could shift your trajectory. Dig into fascinating research. Investigate new possibilities.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Review shared accounts and budgets. Trim vampire expenses like unwanted subscriptions. Plug a financial leak. Find creative ways to conserve resources and reduce waste.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Consider options to resolve a challenge with your partner. Share support when needed. For new results, say something new. Begin a new partnership phase.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
