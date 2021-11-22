Tomorrow’s Birthday. (11/23/21). Your creativity surges this year. Routine coordination, networking and communication provide stellar results. Winter’s personal breakthroughs lead to renewed health and vitality next spring. Summer transitions inspire an imaginative and intuitive planning phase next autumn. Share resources, information and love with your circles.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Home and family have your attention. Make domestic repairs and upgrades, especially for plumbing and water. Clean messes. Imagine dreamy results. Find practical solutions.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Try something new with a creative project. Make a mess if that’s what it takes. Include ingredients like water, dreams and love. Get inventive.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Unexpected income and expenses vie for position. Monitor carefully and prioritize practicalities. Keep your cool and shuffle. Bring charm and graciousness. You’ve got this.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Personal matters require attention. Imagine perfect outcomes. Dress for the role you want. Practice and prepare. If not the first opportunity, it’s another. Persistence pays.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Private settings encourage productivity. Avoid distractions. Clear space for what’s ahead. Plan and prepare. Take nothing for granted. Listen to dreams, intuition and inspiration.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Pull together with friends. Tackle big challenges with coordinated efforts. It could get messy. Stand for each other. Listen, learn and share the load.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your work is attracting the attention of someone you admire. Update presentations and profiles. Plant dreamy opportunity seeds for later harvest. Water with love.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Expand terrain. Flow like water in the direction of least resistance. Make artistic and cultural discoveries as you explore. Learn something new.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaborate for a shared dream that you’re building together. Anticipate delays or mistakes. Conserve resources by simplifying plans. Fix something before it gets expensive.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Make sure everyone got the latest changes to the plan. New information could challenge presumptions. Make a mess and clean later. Support each other.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — A natural connection feeds body, mind and spirit. Prioritize health and energy. Balance work with play and rest. Process recent changes with a walk outside.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — It’s OK to have fun, at work or wherever. Put your heart into it. Connect with a sense of passion, purpose and curiosity.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.