Tomorrow’s Birthday. (05/26/22). Benefits flow through community connection this year. Expand exciting explorations with steady planning and preparation. Adapt around a physical change this summer, motivating practices building autumn skills and strength. Winter contemplation lays the plans for exciting springtime social connections. Share the load and the rewards.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re energized and ready to roll. Advance passion projects and personal priorities. Luck is on your side. Don’t worry about the future. Take disciplined action.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — It’s easy to get disheartened. Challenges could seem overwhelming. Avoid noise. Focus on personal commitments. Plan and prepare. Private productivity can accomplish miracles.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Friends come to the rescue. Disciplined efforts get satisfying results. Talk about long-term goals, dreams and wishes. Share the load to accomplish what seems impossible.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Energize your professional work. Listen to your heart. Set aside worries for now. Check off tasks one by one. Disciplined action wins a prize.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Expand boundaries. Push beyond barriers and limitations. You’re learning valuable tricks. Discuss fascinating possibilities. Discover unimagined opportunities. Widen your exploration in new directions.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Others admire your determination. Beat a financial deadline with focused efforts. Don’t fly solo. Ask for help when needed. Collaboration can get especially lucrative.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Rely on support from your partner. Focus on short-term objectives first. Avoid distractions and powerful results are possible. Communication deepens your connection. Collaborate.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Get moving! Physical action gets satisfying results. Exercise energizes you. Score extra points by adding nice scenery. Walk with a friend. Nature feeds your spirit.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Prioritize passion, fun and romance. Don’t give in to worries. Set them aside and focus on what you love. Disciplined action wins a delightful prize.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Realize domestic visions with physical effort and determination. Rearrange furniture. Clean spaces and reduce clutter. Paint brightens and renews. Savor results with family.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Express what’s in your heart. Invite participation and contribution to realize an inspiring vision. Your passionate message goes farther than expected. Connect and share.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — There’s money to be made, and you’re well positioned. Energize profitable efforts to manage short-term objectives. Persistent action wins gold. Rake it in.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.