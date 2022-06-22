Tomorrow’s Birthday. (06/23/22). Take your work to new heights this year. Grow savings and assets with steady discipline. A challenge could disrupt your summer fun, postponed for autumn romance, creativity and passion. Support friends around winter changes before hot career projects flower next spring. Grab lucrative professional opportunities.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take advantage of lucrative conditions. You can make extra if you're willing to hustle. Action gets results. What you’re offering is in demand.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You're making a good impression. Advance a personal project to new heights. Intellect and intuition agree. Ask for what you want and get it.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Recharge in your own garden. Clear clutter and put things away. Organize, plan and prepare for what's next. Meditate and rest. Dream and imagine.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Spontaneous fun with friends can lead to new collaborative opportunities. Share connections, news and resources. Set juicy team goals. Go for distance, not speed.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Direct your career toward interests, passions and talents. Adjust and refine your ideas. Find a sweet opportunity where least expected. Develop new skills and fascinations.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Study and investigate an exciting opportunity. Enjoy classes, webinars and presentations. Someone else’s ideas spark your creativity. Learn from a master. Add imagination.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Coordinate actions. Maintain practical financial priorities for positive cash flow. Collaborate to take advantage of an unexpected bonus. Share the load and the rewards.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Rely on support from a strong partner to pursue a lucky break. Reciprocate when possible. Learn and teach simultaneously. A creative collaboration ignites.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Prioritize health, work and vitality. Build energy with good food, exercise and rest. Practice grows strength and endurance. Connect with nature. Beauty feeds your spirit.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Have fun with beloved people. Relax and listen. Go at the pace of the youngest. Notice hidden beauty. Discover new facets of an old fascination.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Home restores and recharges you. Enjoy domestic arts and crafts. Beautify your surroundings. Tend your garden. Cook fragrant treats. Nurture family with something delicious.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Dig into the deeper story. Research provides useful tools and solutions. Review and edit creative work carefully before publishing. Share your discoveries far and wide.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.