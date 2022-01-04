Tomorrow’s Birthday. (01/05/22). Your income flows silver this year. Build financial strength with consistent contribution. Pursue an inspiring vision or dream this winter, before fun distractions like springtime love and romance develop. Navigate summer team changes before a social surge lights up next autumn. Tap lucrative opportunities.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Settle somewhere cozy to review plans and priorities. Keep objectives in mind. Find agreement where least expected. Good news comes from afar.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Connect with friends. You can get whatever you need. Consider all possibilities. Pool resources. Practice your teamwork. All for one and one for all.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Work takes priority. Take charge for excellence. Tap into the part of the job that you love. Find the heart and pulse. You’re gaining respect.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Explore the lesser traveled roads. Listen to intuition. Follow your heart and study a subject of your fascination. Develop your skills. Learn by doing.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Focus on shared finances. Manage for stability and growth. Connect with your partner and pull together. Share the load for shared ease. Collaborate and coordinate.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Contribute your crazy ideas. Strategize with your partner for a dreamy possibility. Collaboration wins satisfying rewards. Romance sparks when least expected. Stay flexible.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — A physical dream or goal appears within reach. Take advantage of a lucky break. Practice makes perfect. Inspiration energizes your pace. Get your heart pumping.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Listen to your heart. Art, music and beauty stir your spirit. Imagine romance and passion. Someone nearby attracts you magnetically. Fall in love again.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Enjoy domestic arts. Start by cleaning. A coat of paint works wonders. Collaborate for family fun. Enjoy games or movies with popcorn and tea.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Get creative. Dig into mysteries, questions and riddles. Untangle a puzzle. Write and express your views, dreams and visions. Discover hidden options. Connect.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — A financial opportunity opens up. Dreamy results are possible. Take advantage of a lucky break. Blend inspiration, passion and discipline for extra reward.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take charge of your destiny. New opportunities are worth pursuing. Stand for what you love. A sense of purpose feeds you. Follow your heart.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.