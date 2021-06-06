Tomorrow’s Birthday. (06/07/21). Explore and learn valuable tricks this year. Steadily research and investigate to grow. Expand personal passion projects this summer, before a more introspective and peaceful autumn. Exciting winter collaborations lead to contemplative and creatively gestational spring. Invest in your own skills, talents and expertise.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Have faith in your imagination and abilities. Lucrative deals require disciplined follow-up. Reinforce support structures. Make an important connection. Dreams appear within reach.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Enjoy personally meaningful moments of synchronicity. Envision and articulate a dream. You can see what infrastructures are missing. Revise plans. Your ideas are attractive.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Revise plans to adapt to unforeseen elements. Consider a concern from a higher perspective. Make a connection that moves your heart and spirit.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Connect with friends and allies. Share valuable insights, resources and data. Others appreciate your experience. Discover opportunities in conversation. Check out an interesting suggestion.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — A professional puzzle requires both vision and disciplined realization. You’re up for the challenge. Consider the unorthodox option. You can outsmart the competition.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Classes, seminars and conferences offer valuable connections. Study and research to solve an objective. Collaborate with someone who sparks your creativity. Get imaginative.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Monitor financial accounts to plug any leaks. Handle paperwork, taxes, insurance or legal affairs. Old assumptions could get challenged. Discover a brilliant yet unusual solution.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Collaboration, delegation and partnership open new freedoms. Focus on the roles you enjoy, and let another play their part. Discover synchronicity and deeper connection. Harmonize.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Stick to basics to nurture your health. Aim for optimal physical performance. Strengthen support structures, practices and routines. Exercise compassion, especially for yourself.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Relax and enjoy the company of someone sweet. Discuss dreams and discoveries. Speculation and wondering can lead to interesting ideas. Give and take.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Home is where your heart is. Settle in and enjoy a domestic phase. Add artistic touches. Cook up something wonderful. Simplicity satisfies. Relax.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Creative communication projects can advance in unexpected directions. Reinforce basics. Consider answers to potential questions in advance. Share dreams, visions, inspiration and invitation.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.