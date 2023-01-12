Tomorrow’s Birthday. (01/13/23). Home is your castle this year. Harvest abundance with steady coordination and action. Your heart pulls in new directions this winter, before spring domestic upgrades sparkle. Help friends with summer transitions, before your work earns a professional prize next autumn. Tend your garden with love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Don’t rely on luck and good looks. Action is what your partner’s counting on. Realize common dreams with communication, intention, coordination and work.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Get up and go. The hardest part is getting out the door. Exercise energizes and recharges you. Maintain healthy practices for strength and endurance.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Creating something beautiful may require making a mess. Keep refining and shaping your idea. Generate dreamy results with disciplined action. Express your heart.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Make household decisions. Check to make sure you have everything you need. Reorganize, rearrange and clean. Plan menus and assemble ingredients. Savor domestic arts.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Diplomacy and thoughtfulness get you farther than luck. Use creative expression. Discuss dreams, passions and curiosities. Invite collaboration and participation. Motivate others into action.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — All your hard work is beginning to pay off. Keep strengthening foundational support structures. Build lucrative ventures on solid bones. Make a heart connection.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re more confident; and less patient. Inspire, rather than demanding. Put in the preparation behind the scenes to ensure success. Encourage and empower others.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Finish up what you’ve promised. Keep your end of a bargain. Complete old projects and clear space for new. Recharge with private rituals and relaxation.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Don’t let a team challenge discourage you. Keep the faith. You may not know how, but where there’s a will there's a way.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Focus on practical professional priorities. Build momentum with words and actions. Motivate, persuade and cajole others into pulling together. Coordination and preparation win.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — When one door closes, find another. Exploration reveals a more complete picture of your subject. Study and develop a passion. Discover solutions and applications.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Reap the abundant harvest that you’ve earlier sown. Build upon previous efforts. Don’t rely on luck. Put in the required efforts. Steady contributions add up.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
