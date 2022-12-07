Tomorrow’s Birthday. (12/08/22). Nurture home and family this year. Coordination and collaboration grow with consistent connection. Make winter changes benefiting work, health and fitness, energizing a creative, romantic springtime. Take a peaceful summer break to redirect plans, before you center autumn's fun social swirl. Enjoy your dear ones.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Communication channels seem unreliable. Slow and repeat. Apologize when appropriate. Observe details. Take notes. Make lists, rough drafts and sketches. Patiently edit and clarify.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Wait for better conditions to sell, buy or negotiate terms. Simplify to reduce expenses. Reconsider financial strategies. Manage responsibilities despite challenges. Persist.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Make personal changes gently. You can see what's not working. Avoid abrupt moves. One door closes and another opens. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Meditate on dreams, past and future. Balance old with new. Make your own decisions. Adjust plans for current conditions. Choose your path thoughtfully.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Adapt with team changes over two weeks. Follow a strong leader. Social changes require adjustment. Communication is vital. Shared support builds community strength.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Manage a professional puzzle. Find what you need nearby. Simplify and refocus. Career transitions reorient. Redirect efforts and talents toward passion and purpose.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — The Full Moon illuminates a shifting educational directions. Experiment and explore over two weeks. Change seems inevitable. Align your course with your core values. Adjust itineraries.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Resolve financial changes with your partner. Work out the next phase together. Start a new campaign. Realign your plans. Patiently listen. Invent new possibilities.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Reach a Full Moon turning point with a partnership. A challenge requires adjustments. Clean messes. Adapt for new solutions. Support each other with heavy lifting.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Nurture yourself for restored energy, strength and vitality. Experts support a health challenge. Prioritize good food, exercise and rest.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Redirect a creative project. Fantasies dissipate. Your vision may not match a work in progress. Inspiration could fade. Clean something. Restore beauty where missing.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Listen and learn, especially with family and housemates. Make domestic adjustments and improvements. Clean, sort and organize. Restore harmony. Feed all worker bees.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone