Tomorrow’s Birthday. (12/03/21). Connect with others to grow this year. Creative expression thrives on disciplined practices. Win a winter personal prize that electrifies your springtime physical performance levels. Adapt plans around summer changes, before autumn’s creative muses inspire a stroke of genius. Expand by sharing, interweaving and coordinating.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Educational opportunities arise with the Sagittarius Eclipse. The next six-month phase favors study, investigation and exploration. Consider new perspectives. Make connections, contributions and bold discoveries.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Find creative ways to grow your family nest egg. A lucrative six-month phase dawns with tonight’s New Moon Eclipse. Launch profitable initiatives together.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaboration flowers. Your partnership blossoms, with the Sagittarius Eclipse. Strengthen bonds and deepen roots over the next six months. Begin another chapter together.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Energize your physical moves. The Eclipse tonight initiates six months of growing health and strength. Put your heart into your actions. Practice makes perfect.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Enjoy yourself. Stir up some romance. The Sagittarius Eclipse tonight initiates a six-month family, fun and passion phase. Get creative. It’s all for love.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Realize domestic visions. Make long-desired upgrades over a six-month Sagittarius Eclipse phase. Get creative. Improve the beauty and functionality of your home. Nurture your family.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Profit through communications. Possibilities spark in conversation over this six-month Sagittarius Eclipse phase. Creative projects flower. Express, share and connect. Write your story.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Begin a lucrative six-month Eclipse phase. Discover fresh markets and rising prosperity. Strengthen financial foundations for growth. Rake in and preserve a healthy harvest.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Pursue personal dreams. Expand talents, capacities and skills over the next six months, with the Eclipse in your sign. Grow and develop. Shine your light.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle in the dark of tonight’s Solar Eclipse. Dreams seem within reach. Enjoy a six-month creative, imaginative and organizational phase.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Connect for shared support, fun and appreciation. This six-month Sagittarius Eclipse phase benefits team efforts. Grow through friendships, social networks and community participation.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — This Sagittarius Eclipse illuminates professional opportunities. Develop projects from idea to reality over the next months. Pursue exciting possibilities. Your career, status and influence rise.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack.