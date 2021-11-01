Tomorrow’s Birthday. (11/02/21). Fortune flows through your home base this year. Transform your place with love, disciplined actions and routines. Solve a puzzle with your partner this autumn, before pulling in a lucrative winter harvest. Springtime romance flowers, inspiring personal development next summer. Grow and harmonize with family.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaborate for immediate objectives. Work together and get farther. Don’t keep pushing a closed door. Take care when traveling or avoid it altogether. Coordinate efforts.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Communicate and coordinate to manage a busy phase. Focus on navigating short-term hurdles. Get feedback from experts, doctors or coaches to raise physical performance.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Don’t worry about the future. Enjoy the here and now. Focus on activities and games you love. Go for fun and romance. Follow your heart.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Beautify your surroundings and enjoy the results. Clean a mess at home. Take advantage of a lucky break. Bake something delicious to share.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Catch up on the background reading. Monitor conditions. Grab a spontaneous opportunity to deepen a connection. Communication can open doors. Network and coordinate.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Creativity and communication pay off. Watch and listen closely to hop on a profitable lucky break. Find the lucrative opportunity you’re looking for.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Pamper yourself with simple pleasures like delicious flavors, music and sensations. Indulge in your own favorite activities. Nurture yourself to shine. You’re in the spotlight.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Clear the past from your working spaces. Emptiness invites creation. Your imagination goes wild. Settle into a quiet spot and capture your inspiration.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Teamwork makes a difference. Connect and share resources, information and support. Listen and learn. Used tested methods. Discuss your research and discoveries in private.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Ponder a professional puzzle. Gentle pressure works better than force. Encourage others toward the possibility you see. Avoid assumptions. Patiently put the pieces together.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Wait for a roadblock to clear. Study options as you review objectives and plans. Things fall into place. Don’t launch until you’re ready. Gather information.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — To avoid tangles, clarify the numbers. A possible problem appears. Argue logically or don’t argue. Be supportive, not critical, of authority. Assume responsibility.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.