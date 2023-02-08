Tomorrow’s Birthday. (02/09/23). Communication unlocks doors this year. Strengthen self-discipline to grow and develop your options. Discovering new domestic solutions this winter leads to a creative, brilliant springtime surge. Summer career changes present opportunities for exciting and educational autumn adventures. Express creative ideas, share stories and connect.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Accept an offer of assistance. Your partner’s view is important. Find solutions in conversation. Develop shared commitments for lasting benefits. Strengthen bonds with common cause.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Balance work with rest to avoid burnout. Solve a breakdown. Catch as much sleep as you can. A busy phase has you hopping. Take frequent breaks.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Provide support for someone you love. Listen in solidarity. Bear witness. Provide tea and comfort, play games or share silent companionship. Walk together.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Enjoy the comforts of home. Clean house and clear space. Fix any breakdowns. Cook up something delicious with your household. Choose the simplest option.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Monitor conditions and share. Bad news travels fast. Someone blurts out the truth. Speak your mind. Frank discussion reveals unconsidered options, connections and solutions.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Simplify to adapt around a shortfall or unexpected expense. Monitor accounts to maintain positive balances. Nurture your garden for future growth. You’ve got this.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Pamper yourself. Relax with hot water and bubbles. A personal challenge can feel draining. Indulge your own interests and curiosities. Peaceful moments are restorative.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Balance emotion with reason. You could feel especially sensitive. Take quiet time to process recent events. Savor routines and rituals. Write or record your thoughts.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Share support with a community or team challenge. Build a bucket brigade to bail someone out. When many contribute a little, resources abound.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Proceed with caution at work. Adapt around a complication. Get support when needed. Collaborate with talented friends. Get expert advice. Patiently implement solutions.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Take a refreshing pause in your educational journey, if you can. Traffic, delays or breakdowns could disrupt travels. Consider online classes or meetings.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaborate to address extra shared expenses. Pull together to overcome a temporary financial challenge. Avoid arguments. Patience and determination can save time and money.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
