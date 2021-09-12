Tomorrow’s Birthday. (09/13/21). Prioritize physical health, work and energy this year. Grow skills and strength with steady action. Your professional influence rises this summer, before redirecting an autumn educational exploration. Winter domestic renovations beautify family connections, inspiring broader horizons and fascinating discoveries next spring. You’re growing stronger.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Expand boundaries slowly. Explore options and conditions. Stay focused to avoid hidden dangers. Current circumstances don’t match the fantasy or ideal. Investigate possibilities.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Simplify budgets and expectations. Fortune benefits your joint venture. Don’t push against current barriers. Wait for better conditions. Prioritize stable foundations and health.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Coordinate to manage the basics. Ignore distractions. Romantic fantasies dissipate. Collaborate for common gain and celebrate accomplishments together. Deepen bonds with experience.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Determine what skills you lack, to meet your performance goals. Get rid of excess baggage. Limit spending. Practice your moves to master the basics.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Try and try again. Work could interfere with playtime, fun and romance. Strengthen infrastructures. Balance business with pleasure. Handle practical priorities first.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Slow down and focus on basics. Don’t get pushy with family matters. Take it easy and strengthen bonds with shared comforts. Wait for developments.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Revise and edit carefully before publishing. Some things can’t be undone or unsaid. Trust your own good sense. Add structure and clarify basic points.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Negotiate a lucrative deal. Prepare and research behind the scenes. Clarify and simplify. Go for substance over symbolism. Reinforce support structures. Profit with patience.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re gaining influence. Don’t lose what you’ve got following a fantasy. Avoid controversy. Strengthen integrity. Keep your word. Stay in communication. Provide reliable support.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Take things slow and easy. Find a quiet, peaceful spot to plan and think. Clean, sort and organize. Make practical preparations for what’s ahead.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Stay connected with friends and community. Avoid controversy, risk or hassle. False hopes get shattered. Don’t push a closed door. Inspire others by example.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Let professional prospects develop naturally. Don’t try to force anything. Set aside unrealistic fantasies. Maintain your responsibilities. Play your part sweetly, in time.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.