Tomorrow’s Birthday. (05/16/22). Creativity and imagination feed your plans this year. Steady practices strengthen your professional status and influence. Personal dreams come true this spring, before summer changes affect your partnership. Collaboration sparks autumn romance, and soothes personal worries next winter. Listen to your inner wisdom.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Plan an adventure for a later date. Expect traffic and delays today, with Mercury retrograde and the Scorpio Eclipse. Consider options and alternatives.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Review the numbers to adapt with a delay. Cash flow could seem restricted. Collaborate to gather resources. Share support to stretch the budget.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Patience with your partner saves time and upsets. Misunderstandings abound. Support each other to adapt with love and kindness. Collaborate quietly for efficiency.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Focus on your work and health. Exercise strengthens your heart. Slow for sharp corners. Expect traffic. Practice your moves for energy, grace and endurance.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Relax and have fun. Avoid traffic, arguments, controversy or risky situations and enjoy your favorite activities close to home. Prioritize family and domestic harmony.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Home’s the best place for you tonight. Postpone travel or crowds. Avoid noise or hassle. Settle into a cozy spot to write. Domestic improvements satisfy.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Communication opens doors and could challenge. Discover income in new directions through the grapevine. Share information and resources. Patiently clarify. Your words contribute.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Avoid financial discussions. Keep your head down and stay productive. You can make money with disciplined focus. Have faith in your own imagination.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Get into personal projects and shut out the noise. Traffic and chaos could get frustrating. Indulge yourself with special alone time. Self-care recharges you.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Find a private sanctuary for productive planning and coordination. Process recent social changes. Rest and recuperate. Get what you need nearby. Enjoy familiar rituals.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Keep your part of a team bargain. Do what you said you would. Misunderstandings abound. Postpone discussions and meetings to focus on actions and tasks.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Tackle a professional challenge. Don’t share unfinished work. Get the words right. Edit the message. Polish marketing and promotional materials. Do the homework.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.