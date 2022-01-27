Tomorrow’s Birthday. (01/28/22). You have a personal advantage this year. Develop with steady practice and backstage preparation. Celebrate teamwork, connection and friendships this winter, before springtime domestic bliss. A summer career shift redirects you toward exciting professional possibilities that flower next autumn. Shine on, you crazy diamond.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You’d love to venture father out of your shell. Monitor conditions to reduce risk. Preparation and planning allow a wider exploration. Study options.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Illusions fall away. Discover financial revelations. Find hidden expenses. Talk about how you would like things to be. Create a plan. Implement step one.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Small changes can reap big rewards. You can see what’s missing. Talk about something new you’d like to try. Take practical steps. Invent exciting possibilities.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Don’t push ahead if something hurts. Listen to your body. Illusions get revealed. Go for health and happiness. Talk with trusted advisors. Modify practices.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — When the mist rises you can see clearly. Hidden aspects get revealed. Love is your lodestar. Follow your heart. Listen to people who love you.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Make long-desired domestic changes. Discuss possibilities and potential with family. Others have brilliant ideas. Choose carefully for lasting benefit. Enjoy the improvements together.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Consider long-term consequences. Don’t stir up jealousies. What you don’t say is as important as what you do. Refine communications. Edit and clarify.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — A mirage fades. You can see what was hidden. Find lucrative opportunities in recent changes. Communication opens doors with long-term value. Talk about possibilities.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take charge for the results you want. Things may not be as they seem. Listen and observe. Don’t harbor misconceptions. Misinformation abounds. Seek reliable sources.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Think before taking action. Plot upcoming moves in advance. You don’t have the full picture. Developments reveal hidden complications. Review from your peaceful sanctuary.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Clarify team strategies with a challenge. Communication builds lasting bonds. Build bridges, rather than walls. Forge deeper connections with shared support. Collaboration grows naturally.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Focus on a professional test or trial. Prepare your presentation. Listen for what’s wanted and needed. Adapt your communications toward long-term solutions.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.