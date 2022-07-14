Tomorrow’s Birthday. (07/15/22). Professional victories abound this year. Disciplined, steady actions grow shared financial accounts. Shift summer actions to adapt around physical changes, leading to renewed autumn health and vitality. Winter creativity behind closed doors prepares for exciting autumn collaboration and teamwork. Savor career accomplishments.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Connect with friends. Ask for another view around an obstacle. Truth vies with beliefs. Avoid danger or pitfalls. Get extra eyes on your blind spot.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Reinforce foundational structures with a professional project. Wait for better conditions to launch. Review and edit carefully before presenting. Beautify and polish.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Investigate and explore, within limitations. Keep deadlines and avoid upsets. Show up when you say you will. Studies reveal buried treasure. Dig a little.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Stay in communication with financial obligations. Collaborate to make plans to adapt to a challenge. Fortune follows your own energy and initiative.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Temporary chaos could be frustrating, but don’t take it out on your partner. Patience and a sense of humor reward you. Love and luck unite.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Adapt to a physical surprise or change. Exercise benefits your health, vitality and energy. Strength looks beautiful on you. Go at your own pace.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Manage basic tasks and then relax. Avoid controversy. Connect with music, art and nature. Play your favorite sports or games. Practice creative skills and talents.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Get into domestic projects. Avoid distractions or arguments. Make an improvement or repair before it breaks down. Clean and organize. Paint works an amazing transformation.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You’re especially brilliant. Focus on the puzzle at hand, despite seductive distractions. Keep pulling threads; you’re close to a solution. Write your discoveries.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Maintain momentum with cash flow despite delays or challenges. Take the philosophical high road. An adaptation can lead to new profits. Develop a great assignment.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take action for a dream. Tap personal passion for inspiration. Dress for the role you want. Play the part of someone who knows how.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Find a private, peaceful spot to recuperate from noise or chaos. Release stress, burdens or pressure. Meditate and handle routine chores. Chop wood, carry water.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.