Tomorrow’s Birthday. (11/20/21). Love fills your home this year. Maintain disciplined practices to steadily improve your surroundings. Shift perspectives with your partner next autumn, before a lucrative winter phase heats things up. Rediscover love, fun and romance next spring, before summer’s personal power surge. Savor sweet family time.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Dedication gets the job done. Craft and edit your story. Ignore distractions. Keep people informed with recent changes or challenges. Connect the dots.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Discipline and experience make a valuable difference. Provide deliverables on time and on budget. Communicate with changes, traffic or delays. Keep your patience and humor.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Stick to practical personal priorities and advance with self-discipline. Postpone travel or launching campaigns. Savor a bubble bath, candles and a clean room.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Finish work in private. Make practical plans for later action. Rest and recharge before taking on the next push. Peace and quiet are restorative.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Help your team stay focused on basic issues. Fantasies fade in the face of an obstacle. Determination and persistence win. Strengthen plans and structures.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Consider a professional opportunity. Map out what it would take in time, energy and resources. Can you juggle responsibilities? If so, advance with discipline.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — News may affect your decisions. Study conditions and options. Consider both risk and potential. Work out details for disciplined advance or wait and rest.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Look at your shared financial picture with realistic eyes. Make a candid assessment. Monitor for positive cash flow. Invest for lasting value and save overall.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Compromise proves golden, yet again. You can resolve a subject of contention with patience, love and connection. Stay practical. Find commonalities and share.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Keep things especially practical. Prioritize your health and work, in that order. It’s possible to have both, with careful planning and preparation. Nurture yourself.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Either practice your arts with discipline or relax and recharge with beauty, nature, music and poetry. Fantasies fade. Discover new realities. Connect with love.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Make your home more comfortable. Practical upgrades pay exponentially in savings. Find ways to reduce waste and consumption. A little goes a long way.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.