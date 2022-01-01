Tomorrow’s Birthday. (01/02/22). Good fortune grows this year. Build on strong foundations with steady discipline for maximum gain. Winter epiphanies and brilliant plans lead to flowering spring romance. Adapt around team changes this summer, strengthening and bonding for a shared prize next autumn. Catch a lucrative surge.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — This Capricorn New Moon illuminates professional opportunities. Develop projects from idea to reality over two weeks. Pursue exciting possibilities. Your career, status and influence rise.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Educational opportunities arise after this Capricorn New Moon. The next two-week phase favors study, investigation and exploration. Consider new perspectives. Make connections, contributions and discoveries.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Find creative ways to grow your family nest egg. A lucrative two-week phase dawns with the Capricorn New Moon. Launch profitable initiatives together.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaboration flowers. Your partnership blossoms with the Capricorn New Moon. Strengthen bonds and deepen roots over the next two weeks. Begin another chapter together.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Energize your physical moves. The Capricorn New Moon tonight initiates two weeks of growing health and strength. Put your heart into your actions. Practice makes perfect.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Enjoy yourself. Stir up some romance. The Capricorn New Moon tonight initiates a two-week family, fun and passion phase. Get creative. It’s all for love.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Realize domestic visions. Make long-desired upgrades over a two-week New Moon phase. Get creative. Improve the beauty and functionality of your home. Nurture your family.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Creative projects flower over two weeks. Profit through communication. Write your story. Possibilities spark in conversation under the Capricorn New Moon. Express, share and connect.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Begin a lucrative Capricorn New Moon phase. Discover fresh markets and rising prosperity. Strengthen financial foundations for growth. Rake in and preserve a healthy harvest.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Pursue personal dreams. Expand talents, capacities and skills over the next two weeks, with the New Moon in your sign. Shine your light.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle in the dark of the Capricorn New Moon. Dreams seem within reach. Enjoy a two-week creative, imaginative and organizational phase.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Connect for shared support, fun and appreciation. This Capricorn New Moon phase benefits team efforts. Grow through friendships, social networks and community participation.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.