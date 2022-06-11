Tomorrow’s Birthday. (06/12/22). Collaboration is your superpower this year. Learn valuable tricks with consistent practice and study. Adapt around a physical challenge this summer, building energizing practices for flowering autumn health. Winter’s creative incubation phase realizes amazing dreams next spring with help from friends. Teamwork can realize impossible dreams.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Reinforce basic shared financial priorities. Postpone extras. Something you try now doesn’t work. Set aside assumptions and observe conditions closely. New possibilities stretch old boundaries.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Patiently clarify misunderstandings. Clean messes and get down to basics. The truth gets revealed. Support each other with a challenge. Changes present long-term benefits.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Your work is in demand. Get support when needed. Postpone what you can. Confusion or chaos distract. Prioritize long-term health. Practice carefully with shifting conditions.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Expect the unexpected, especially with love, creativity and romance. Keep agreements and promises. Things don’t always work out. Adopt a philosophical view. Express your heart.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Home and family take priority. Manage domestic changes or breakdowns. Make repairs, clean and pull some order from the chaos. Love heals all.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Repeat the message patiently. Creative surprises, delays and messes require attention. Disciplined efforts get results. Avoid chaos, noise and distractions. Follow through with communications.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Circumstances demand responsible money handling. Hold yourself to high standards. Stifle rebellious tendencies. Untangle a financial knot. Have faith in your own abilities.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re strong and creative. Provide stability and calm when things seem chaotic. Listen to emotions as well as intellect. Strengthen the integrity of your project.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Rest and recuperate. Slide below the radar. Turn notifications off. Clean house. Sleep extra and eat well. Make long-term plans. Schedule actions for later.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Listen and observe. Expect surprises with a team project. Don’t jump to conclusions. Wait for verification. Nip gossip in the bud. Consider long-term plans.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Professional demands accumulate. Schedule carefully or risk double booking. Changes could throw you off. Stay in communication. Stay flexible. Adapt with revelations or new directions.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Educational or travel plans could take an unexpected twist. Resolve a structural problem. Reassess priorities. The easy option may be more effective. Pause for reflection.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.