Tomorrow’s Birthday. (07/23/21). Fall in love again this year. Collaborate with steady discipline for satisfying rewards. Get social this summer for extra fun before a professional twist requires autumn adaptation. Cupid’s arrow finds your heart this winter, before springtime career breakthroughs. Together, you’re an especially amazing team.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Adapt with community and team changes. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings. Begin a new two-week Full Moon social phase. One door closes and another opens.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Make a professional shift with this Full Aquarius Moon. Redirect efforts toward your talents, passions and purpose. An exciting career opportunity has long-term benefits.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — An exploration develops and adapts. Tonight’s Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with new concepts over the next few weeks.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — The stakes could seem high under tonight’s Full Moon. Shift directions with shared finances over the next two weeks. Work out the next phase together.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Adjust and adapt. Reach a turning point with a partnership. Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments. Find new solutions. Love strengthens foundations.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Begin a physical health and fitness phase. Adapt practices for new conditions illuminated by this Full Moon. Reduce toxins. Increase strength and vitality.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Express your heart, imagination and artistry. The Full Moon shines on a turning point. Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor. Shift perspectives.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under the Full Moon. Begin a new home and family phase.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Start a new chapter. Begin a two-week phase reconnecting communications, connection and intellectual discovery. Consider familiar stories from another perspective. Write and share.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Make a shift around income and finances. Discover profitable opportunities in new directions over two weeks. Harvest an unexpended windfall. Redirect attention for fresh potential.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — A challenge reorients you. This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Review priorities privately. The Aquarius Full Moon illuminates a transition. Begin a two-week introspective phase. Balance old responsibilities with new. Meditate and dream.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.