Tomorrow’s Birthday. (08/28/21). Physical action gets results this year. Consistent routines build energy, endurance and resilience. A summer professional growth spurt leads to an educational redirection this autumn. Home and family invite domestic bliss this winter, inspiring springtime exploration, investigation and travels. Energize with heartful connection.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Financial changes could require attention. An unusual or innovative option could develop words and actions into a long-term dream come true. Energize profitable efforts.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re making a good impression. Take advantage of a lucky break to advance a personal project. Your work is gaining respect. Stand for your vision.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Look at things from a higher perspective. Listen and process the news. Dreams can come true through a blend of luck, intention and work.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Make an unexpected and valuable connection. Let things develop naturally. Go for distance, not speed. Coordinate and collaborate with friends and allies to win.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Focus on professional priorities. An unusual and fascinating option appears. Discuss how you’d like things to go. Align efforts and advance for lasting gain.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Explore fresh horizons. Make long-distance connections. Advance an educational vision or dream one step at a time. Take advantage of favorable conditions.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Advance your shared financial agenda. Discuss ideas and possibilities. Dreams seem possible. Invest energy, time and money for long-term gain. Strategize for growth together.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — A creative spark ignites your collaboration. Walk and talk. Coordinate actions to realize a shared dream. You’re a powerful team. Align words and efforts.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Prioritize health, wellness and fitness. Practice healthy routines and get farther than expected. You’re growing stronger. Put your heart into your work for lasting gain.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Connect with beloved people. Have fun together. Listen and express your artistic and creative intuition. Romance comes naturally. Count your blessings.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Home holds your heart. Make domestic changes and improvements to support family. Provide nurturing comforts. You’re building for the future. Strengthen roots and shoots.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Discuss possibilities. Word travels fast. Research the situation and consider consequences. Make a brilliant connection. Share information and news. Prepare and issue public statements.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.