Tomorrow’s Birthday. (05/24/22). Grow through social connection this year. Expand horizons and widen views with disciplined planning, investigation and research. Resolve summer health and work challenges to build rising autumn physical performance levels. Review and revise plans next winter, before an exciting social springtime. Friendship feeds your heart.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Dreams seem within reach. An intensely creative moment flowers naturally. Learn from a wise grandmother. Discipline with passion projects pays off.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Teamwork is especially potent today. Collaborate to accomplish the seemingly impossible. Creative projects can take off. Discipline plus passion is an unbeatable combo.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Professional dreams lie within reach. Coordinate and collaborate to advance. Discover a rare opportunity. Prepare meticulously. Long-term benefits are worth going for. Lay the groundwork.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Expand frontiers. Dreams can come true with discipline and persistence. Discover a hidden opportunity. Apply yourself to get excellent results. Make a heartfelt connection.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Lucrative opportunities abound. Advance long-term dreams with your partner, one step at a time. Discuss your idea of perfection. Steadily unfold into it.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Romance kindles in conversation. Talk about dreams, passions and projects. Hold each other accountable to realize commitments. Keep your promises. Love inspires your actions.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your work is in demand. Practice pays off. Collaborate with someone who can see your blind spots. Disciplined efforts and passion energize your performance.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Make a connection of the heart. Romantic dreams can come true with steady action. Express creative passion, appreciation and gratitude. Talk about what you love.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Family comes first. A long-term domestic dream appears within reach. Renovation or relocation? Increase the beauty of your surroundings. Fill your home with love.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Words come together easily. Write down creative ideas. Brainstorm with trusted partners and colleagues. Your muses harmonize to inspire you. Advance a brilliant project.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Maintain financial objectives. You can find necessary resources. Meticulously plot the steps to take. Keep the balls in motion. Get help building a dream.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — A personal dream calls. Advance by connecting with your own passion, motivating action. Persistence mixed with love can realize your vision.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.