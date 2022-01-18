Tomorrow’s Birthday. (01/19/22). Your status and influence are on the rise this year. Steady, focused attention realizes long-held personal dreams. Winter highlights community, connections and friends, before springtime domesticity flowers. Discovering professional opportunities in a new direction next summer sparks an autumn career bump. Imagine the possibilities.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Team efforts and projects are favored this month, with the Sun in Aquarius. Schedule social events and meetings. Collaborate with talented friends and allies.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Accept a professional challenge this month, with the Sun in Aquarius. Take advantage of opportunities to advance. Purposeful efforts generate rising status and influence.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Expand your education. Leap boundaries, push limitations and make bold discoveries. Exploration beckons over the next month under the Aquarius Sun. Look around.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Strengthen family finances, with the Sun in Aquarius. Advance lucrative projects this month to contribute to shared accounts. Reduce waste. Tread lightly.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Grow and develop in a partnership, with the Sun in Aquarius this month. Rely on each other. Deepen connections with shared experience and heart.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re growing stronger. Balance work with health under the Aquarius Sun. Exercise grounds and energizes you. Raise the level of your performance with practice.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Begin a fun creative period. You’re lucky in love this month, with the Sun in Aquarius. Indulge hobbies, sports and talents. Romance blossoms naturally.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow Today is a 7 — Home comforts draw you in. Enjoy your cozy cocoon this month, with the Sun in Aquarius. Renovate or reorganize to address evolving family needs.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Communication channels are wide open this month under the Aquarius Sun. Learn and retain complex material. Words come easily. Write, edit and compose.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Follow lucrative opportunities. Money comes easier, with the Sun in Aquarius. Invest wisely. Grow rainy day savings. Take advantage of a profitable month.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Go for your personal best. You have an advantage with the Sun in your sign this month. Use your growing power and talents for good.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is 7 — Peaceful productivity surges this month, with the Aquarius Sun. Privately realize a dreamy possibility. Schedule actions and plans. Savor nature, meditation and rituals.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.