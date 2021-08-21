Tomorrow’s Birthday. (08/22/21). Fortune favors your work and health this year. Steady practices build strength, skills and endurance. Summer career breakthroughs lead to a change in autumn travel plans. Winter lights up your home with laughter, before springtime explorations take wing. You’re growing stronger with each step.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Balance work and health over a month, with the Sun in Virgo. Exercise energizes you. Revise fitness goals, practices and supports. Strengthen your heart.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re especially lucky with love and romance this month under the Virgo Sun. Have fun with the ones you love. Learn from children.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Energize domestic renovation, beautification and diversions this month, with the Sun in Virgo. Prioritize family matters. Water the garden. Nurture the ones you love.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — This month under the Virgo Sun favors communication projects. Write, record and express your views. Indulge curiosity with in-depth research. Share discoveries with your networks.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re on fire this month! Generate increasing cash flow under the Virgo Sun. Focus on bringing in money. Self-esteem rises with your account balances.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re the star with the Sun in your sign this month. Harness this energy for passion projects. Use personal power and confidence for positive results.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Get productive in peaceful privacy this month under the Virgo Sun. Clean, organize and review the past. Clear clutter. Create space for what’s ahead.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Teamwork rocks with the Sun in Virgo for a month. Community efforts thrive. Social participation and public relations produce satisfying results. Network and collaborate.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Dress for success. Take charge at work under the Virgo Sun. Raise your status and influence over the next month. Step into greater leadership.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Broaden your horizons this month, with the Sun in Virgo. Explore new flavors, sounds and cultures. Study and investigate. Discover unimagined wonders and useful tools.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Strengthen shared accounts this month under the Virgo Sun. Track, monitor and review finances for growth. Organize and budget strategically. Put together lucrative ventures.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Deepen and strengthen partnerships over the next month. Creative collaboration thrives, with the Sun in Virgo. Shared challenges bond you together. Rely on each other.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.