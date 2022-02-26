Tomorrow’s Birthday. (02/27/22). Prioritize inner growth this year. Disciplined practices, plans and preparation realize visions. Scoring professional wins this winter leads to heightened springtime creativity, connection and communication. Investigations could stall this summer, until autumn reveals new directions, treasures and horizons. Stay true to your heart.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Work opportunities develop into profits and resources. Things come together naturally. Put love into your work and demand rises. Angels guide your actions.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your investigation strikes gold. Follow the data where it leads. Widen the scope of your exploration. Unveil rare treasures and prepare for presentation.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Collaborate to tap a lucrative opportunity. Share the load to take advantage of favorable conditions. Contribute to grow shared accounts. Grab extra bounty.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Connect with your partner at a deeper level. Align forces for what you both love. Shared purpose guides your actions. You’ve got each other’s back.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your physical performance seems energized. Tap into your own passion. Express what’s in your heart. Nurture health and vitality with rest, good food and nature.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Share the love. Creativity flowers and inspires artistic expression. Enjoy playful endeavors and passionate engagement. Acknowledge and honor another’s contribution. Romance develops naturally.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Domestic bliss tempts. Fill your home with love. Cook something delicious and share it with family. Work with what others deliver. Enjoy people you love.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re especially brilliant, charming and creative. Develop an imaginative idea. Write your story and share it. Sketch and polish. Add illustrations. Express your vision.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Silver flows in with greater ease. Take advantage of lucrative conditions. Extra income is available. Discover ways to increase savings. Make a lucky catch.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Grab a lucky break. Your work is gaining respect. A personal dream is coming into focus. Use your power and confidence for good. Step into leadership.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Enjoy a private retreat. Pamper yourself with peaceful planning and reflection. Enjoy natural beauty. Recharge your spirit by reconnecting with a dream. Find inspiration.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Team participation leads to victory. Nurture friendships for lasting bonds. Share support, information and resources with your community or tribe. Unite for common gain.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.