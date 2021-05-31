Tomorrow’s Birthday. (06/01/21). Good fortune follows educational pursuits this year. Disciplined study and investigation reveal buried treasure. Summertime brings self-discovery and empowerment, leading to an introspective autumn transition. Falling into love and partnership anew this winter leads to spring epiphanies and grace. Discovery and adventure await.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Review priorities, old dreams and ambitions. What do you still want? Release the rest. Strategize to grow the biggest, loudest possibilities. Explore options and choose.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Check public opinion. Connect with your networks for the latest. Share resources, information and hot tips. You can get what’s needed. Soak up the love.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Assume responsibility to generate the results you want. Focus on a professional puzzle. Get expert feedback. Develop a dream, one step at a time.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Explore and investigate a subject of dream and fascination. Flow like water in the direction of least resistance. Make a fascinating connection. Discover hidden treasure.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Collaborate with shared finances. Strategize for responsible growth, recirculation and balance. You can find the resources you need. Refine priorities and advance a dream.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Connect with your partner at a deeper level. Collaboration flowers. Coordinate for shared ease and comfort. Work out a puzzle together. Give and take.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Physical action gets satisfying results. Exercise your muscles. Faithful practices build strength, endurance and skills. The more you do it, the easier it gets.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Relax and enjoy the game. Hear wisdom from the mouths of babes. Share sweet moments with someone attractive and interesting. Luck favors your heart.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Get fully into a household project. Improvements satisfy. Beautify spaces to nurture yourself and family. Add greenery and natural touches. Gourmet dining is on.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Research yields valuable discoveries. Investigation reveals a hidden truth. Write, edit and build your story. Keep it respectful. Communication channels flow freely. Share the news.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Profitable ventures engage you. Pursue and develop a hot opportunity. Go for the big prize. Get help from talented friends. Cover the budget and more.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take charge of your destiny. Choose your route and go for it. Assertiveness works well now. Optimism invites success. Let others know what you want.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.