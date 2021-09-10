Tomorrow’s Birthday. (09/11/21). Benefits flow through your work, health and vitality this year. Expand and grow stronger with consistent practices. Earn a professional triumph this summer, before resolving autumn’s educational plot twist. Winter sparkles with family delights, before exciting explorations reveal treasure next spring. Follow your heart.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Strategize together. Investigate new revenue sources for shared accounts. An opportunity is worth investigating. Invest in long-term dreams and follow that with action.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Despite challenging circumstances, you’re building for the future together. Fulfill shared visions through disciplined efforts. Hold hands through the tricky spots.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Review details carefully before launching actions. Put health and wellness first. Practice steadily to grow stronger. Pace for the long haul. Build resilience and endurance.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Navigate a creative or romantic project around unexpected changes. Shift plans and take things another direction. Minimize risks and maximize fun. It could get dreamy.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Home comforts recharge you. Process recent changes. Enjoy the company of family and pets. Support each other. Practice domestic arts for fantastic results.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Consider all possibilities. Despite recent challenges, share an optimistic message. You can accomplish great things. Patiently persist. Keep an inspiring conversation alive.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You can find resources. Set aside pessimism for now. Discover opportunities hiding with recent changes. Make a heart connection. Actions earn lucrative rewards.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Personal dreams seem within reach, although obstacles and barriers block the way. Keep your objective in mind. Slow and steady wins the race.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Listen to intuition. Lay low and recharge. Avoid crowds. Process recent transitions. Imagine a dream realized. Maintain an optimistic view, and plot your course.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Benefits flow through social connections. Provide community support when you can, and receive it when needed. Pull together for shared strength. Connect with friends.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Untangle a professional challenge or puzzle. Long-term dreams can be realized with passion motivating dedicated action, one step after another. Find the heart thread.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Keep investigating the solution to a puzzle. Your educational exploration could face delays, obstacles or unexpected twists. Avoid travel. Monitor conditions. Advance long-term dreams.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.