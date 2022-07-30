Tomorrow’s Birthday. (07/31/22). Bold discoveries lie ahead this year. Consistent collaborative efforts enrich your partnership. Summer obstacles redirect the fun, before you fall in love again this autumn. Supporting friends through changes this winter leads to professional breakthroughs next spring. Dig into juicy research for exciting clues.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Slow the action to resolve a breakdown. Your busy work schedule and health may not align. Find balance. Reduce stress. Nurture yourself with extra rest.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Develop creative projects. Find a way to do what you love. Stick to the basics. Reinforce foundational structures. Work from home? Discuss possibilities.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Domestic projects engage you. Work out misunderstandings. Clarify communications and clean messes. Declutter rooms. Give away extra stuff. Clear space for new possibilities.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Catch up on reading. Things are starting to make sense. Creative projects get lucrative. Focus on basic themes. Reinforce support structures. Secure extra sources.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You have what you need. Others see what you’re not seeing. Get a second opinion. Luck is on your side. Stick to practical priorities.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Advance personal projects. Review facts and data. Energy surges are predicted. Nurture yourself with good food, extra rest and natural scenery. Birdsong feeds your spirit.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Wait for developments. Adapt with team communication breakdowns or delays. Friends provide answers. Consider how you'd like things to go. Discuss possibilities and revise plans.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Make important connections. Benefits flow through your social networks. Career opportunities arise in conversation. Talk to everyone. Share solutions.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Explore educational options. Interesting opportunities arise. Consider logistics. Avoid arguments, especially about money. Position yourself for a change. You can find what you need.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Changes necessitate budget revisions. Together, you can find the resources you need. Ask for more and get it. Collaborate to get everything done.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Listen to your partner. Accept support and provide it. They can see your blind spots. Behind-the-scenes negotiations produce a sweet deal. Everything seems possible.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Communication is more creative now. Behind-the-scenes negotiations lead to a sweet deal. Get farther than expected. Everything seems possible. Accept coaching from your partner.
