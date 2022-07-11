Tomorrow’s Birthday. (07/12/22). Professional opportunities and accomplishments abound this year. Shared finances strengthen with routine attention, collaboration and contribution. Redirecting summer practices for health and vitality builds energy and strength this autumn. Plan and prepare in winter privacy for a fun and exciting public springtime. Enjoy career breakthroughs.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Advance professional priorities. The money’s available. Collaborate and coordinate. You’re rewarded for sticking to the rules. Hold yourself to high standards. Share valuable results.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — One educational door closes and another opens. Disciplined efforts earn valuable rewards. Pursue curiosities, talents or passions. Widen your understanding. Broaden skills.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaborate to contribute to the family pot. Learn from another’s mistake. Adjust the budget with changing circumstances. Discover hidden gold where least expected.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Share extra patience with your partner. Support each other with a change or challenge. You may not always agree. Remember shared commitments. Keep your humor.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Focus on physical efforts. Adapt speed for the terrain. Slow for tricky sections. Speed up when all is clear. Disciplined efforts energize your performance.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Despite circumstances, carve out time for fun and relaxation. Keep romance alive with love and dedicated attention. Make a sweet connection.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — You’re ready to make domestic changes. Sort, organize and give stuff away. Rediscover treasures. Reassess possessions. Upgrade spaces for comfort and functionality.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Consider all options. A solution to an old problem is becoming obvious. You've got the talent. Do the homework to complete a creative project.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Adapt with market changes. Make a shift in the way you earn income. Find hidden opportunities in the news. Adjust toward work you love.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Enjoy a refreshing pause. Take personal time for reflection. Pamper yourself with music, rest and hot water. Consider how you would like things.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Slow to process recent transitions. Rest and recharge. Clean and prepare while reflecting on where you've been and what's ahead. Notice dreams, plans and visions.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Adapt to changes with your friends, community or team. Hold special meetings. Notice the present moment. Share greetings and farewells. Express appreciation and gratitude.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.