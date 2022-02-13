Tomorrow’s Birthday. (02/14/22). Grow what you love this year. Feed and develop passions with steady, disciplined practices. Friends heat up the winter, before a springtime home, family and garden phase. Solve a professional puzzle next summer, leading to an autumn career rise. Satisfaction and accomplishment rewards.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Group efforts flourish, with Mercury in Aquarius. Connect with friends over the next three weeks. Teamwork thrives through communication. Find resources in your social networks.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Professional creativity flowers over three weeks, with Mercury in Aquarius. Patiently solve tests, puzzles and challenges. Polish marketing materials and promotions. Communication benefits your career.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Study, research and investigate. Over three weeks, with Mercury in Aquarius, you’re especially clever with problem solving. Explore new possibilities. Make long-distance connections.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Discuss family financial goals and visions, with Mercury in Aquarius for three weeks. Planning provides power. Profit through shared communication, diplomacy and charm.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Brainstorm in creative collaboration over three weeks, with Mercury in Aquarius. Listen to your partner. Learn from a master. Share views, dreams and your heart.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Talk about health, fitness and vitality. Get expert coaching and support. Streamline routines over three weeks, with Mercury in Aquarius. Research and learn.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Practice hobbies, sports and crafts with family and friends. Learn new games, skills and programs, with Mercury in Aquarius. Express your artistry and passion.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Domestic bliss arises in conversation over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Aquarius. Discuss family plans and home renovation ideas. Share and connect.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Write and share your story. You’re especially clever and creative with intellectual puzzles, words and artistic expression, with Mercury in Aquarius. Complexities fascinate.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Profits flow through communications, with Mercury in Aquarius over three weeks. Negotiate and bargain. Make your pitch. Market and promote. Find resources in conversation.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Begin a creative, clever and expressive phase, with Mercury in your sign. You learn quickly over the next three weeks. Tell your story. Discuss possibilities.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Peaceful contemplation beckons under Aquarius Mercury. Complete projects over three weeks. Listen to dreams. Review and revise plans. Meditate. Creativity and imagination flower.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.