Tomorrow’s Birthday. (04/14/22). Connect with friends to grow this year. Fortune rewards consistent teamwork and collaboration. Conserve a springtime bounty and share to support with summertime family changes. Shared accounts get an extra boost next autumn, providing extra winter resources. Unite for common cause, gain and passion.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Clean old messes. Savor peaceful privacy, with Mars in Pisces for two months. Organize and prepare for what’s ahead. Tap into inspiration, passion and spiritual connection.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Together, anything’s possible. Collaborate with teams, groups and friends over the next two months, with Mars in Pisces. Push for a shared dream.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Move forward boldly. Advance professionally, with Mars in Pisces for a few months. Pour energy into your career. Push past old barriers for rising status.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Open yourself to new views. Explore and learn something new over the next two months, with Mars in Pisces. Your wanderlust is getting severe.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Energize profitable plans with your partner over two months, with Mars in Pisces. Lucrative opportunities reward your collaboration. Budget shared finances for growth.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Romance heats up over the next few months. Partnership surges forward, with Mars in Pisces. Collaboration provides fun, ease and rewards. Connect and share.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Energize your workout. Physical action gets results, with Mars in Pisces. The next two months get especially productive. Provide excellence. Your work is earning respect.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Love, romance and creativity flower over the next two months, with Mars in Pisces. Get playful and have fun. Express your passion. Energize your game.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Prioritize home and family. Pour energy into domestic improvement, with Mars in Pisces for two months. Repair and renovate. Nurture and decorate. Apply physical action.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Communication and transportation flow with greater ease, with Mars in Pisces. Research, write and brainstorm. Share information, data and resources. Energize a conversation.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Grow your income, with Mars in Pisces. Energize profitable pursuits. Avoid reckless spending and stick to basics for two months. Self-esteem rises with your accounts.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Begin a two-month superpower phase, with Mars in your sign. Focus on personal development. Restore integrity where missing. Take charge to realize a dream.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.