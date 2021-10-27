Tomorrow’s Birthday. (10/28/21). Domestic bliss enlightens this year. Steady action realizes home improvements for family support. Changes affect your partnership this autumn, leading to a profitable winter. Spring romance deepens connections with your partner, before valuable personal insights inspire you to bloom. Grow love at your house.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Focus on simple pleasures and diversions. Don’t push limitations now. Relax and wait for better conditions. Practice your arts and skills. Love is everything.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Distinctions between home and work blend and fade. Slow to listen to family. Stay connected despite challenges or changes. Reinforce rules, routines and structures.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Explore the deeper story. Monitor the news. Wait for better conditions to issue messages. Edit and revise statements. Strengthen foundational support. You’re making interesting connections.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Prepare financial estimates, invoices and statements. Keep accounts updated. A delay or challenge requires adaptation. Follow rules and regulations carefully. Stay in communication.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You’re getting stronger, despite a challenge. Avoid provoking jealousies or arguments. Pursue personal priorities. Patiently persist to realize your objective. Try and try again.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Consider dreams and visions. Imagine the results you’d like. Slow and recharge. Wait for better conditions to advance. Revise plans and make preparations.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Reconsider team strategies. You can see which part of the plan doesn’t work. Notice what’s missing and come up with potential solutions. Discuss and brainstorm.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Prioritize a professional project. Slow to navigate complications. Follow rules carefully. Reinforce support structures. Make preparations. Wait for better conditions to launch.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Investigate a mystery. Don’t evade the tough questions. Determine what’s needed. Heed the voice of experience. Listen to multiple views. Plan and prepare.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You can find what you need, despite challenges or obstacles. Collaborate with your partner to generate the necessary resources. Coordinate and share the load.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Navigate changes with your partner. Avoid overindulgence. Old assumptions get challenged. Take a break instead of losing your temper. Strike out in a new direction.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Physical labors get results. Strengthen foundations before building elaborations. Practice the basics, especially with tricky situations. Slow to adapt with changes. Rest deeply.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.